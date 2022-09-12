Son of Ghanaian politician and businessman Kennedy Agyapong disclosed what his father did to him during his university years

The member of Parliament for Assin Central cut his son off after discovering he had used his school fees for other activities

Kennedy Agyapong Jr made the revelation during a chat with media personality Chris Kata on her podcast, Let's Sip With Chris Kata

Anyone who knows or has heard of Honorable Kennedy Agyapong knows he is a no-nonsense man. But, according to the MP's son Kennedy Agyapong Jr, his children are not spared from his discipline.

While guesting on Let's Sip With Chris Kata, a personality-focused podcast, Kennedy Agyapong Jr shared an instance his father displayed his strictness. When Kenny Jr, as he is called, was studying in the United States, his father used to send his tuition fees to his bank account. Instead of paying his fees, Kennedy Agyapong Jr used the money to host events and was eventually caught. Once caught, Kenny Jr remembers his father saying;

Oh you wanna be a bad boy, I'll show you pepper.

The young businessman recalled getting on his knees and begging Hon. Kennedy Agyapong for forgiveness. However, his plea fell on deaf ears, and he had to either drop out of school or take a loan to pay his fees. Eventually, Kenny Jr, a co-founder of the popular Ghanaian music festival Afrochella, took out a loan to pay his tuition for the remaining academic years. Kenny Jr said;

From second, third, fourth year , my masters, I paid for it myself.

Kennedy Agyapong Jr is currently the General Manager of Kencity Media Limited, the parent company of Net2 TV, Oman FM, Ash FM, and Spice FM.

