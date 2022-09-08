Fafa Kayi, the daughter of renowned Peace FM broadcaster Kwami Sefa Kayi, recently hit the beach to have some fun

Fafa who is the daughter of Sefa Kayi and ace actress Irene Opare released some of the photos from her day on the beach

The beautiful photos shared on Fafa's Instagram have stirred reactions from her followers, who have been wowed by her striking resemblance to her dad

Fafa Yawa Kayi, the first daughter of Peace FM's Kokrokoo morning show host Kwami Sefa Kayi, has released a new set of photos on social media.

In the photos, Fafa, the child of Sefa Kayi and ace actress Irene Opare gave a sneak peek into the soft part of her life.

The photos sighted on the Instagram page of the 23-year-old showed her hitting the beach to have some fun.

Kwami Sefa Kayi's daughter, Fafa, recently hit the beach Photo source: @fafakayi

Source: Instagram

Going casual, Fafa rocked a pink-coloured top over blue jeans skirt with a pair of slippers and black sunglasses.

In the first photo, the young lady stood on the shore of the beach. She raised her left hand and gave the two fingers in the air sign.

While the first photo was a full shot showing her from head to toe, she gave a close-up shot in the second and turned around to show her back in the third. She mixed her photos with some memes.

Sharing the photo, Fafa did not say much except to post a few emojis. See the photos below:

Fafa Kayi's friends hail her

The photos shared by Sefa Kayi's daughter had her followers sharing their excitement for her. While some were interested in her lujxe life, others pointed to the resemblance between Fafa and her father.

maameesimanful said:

"Daddy's photocopy."

citizen_hajia said:

"Dad's replica."

cliablet said:

"Full Dbee!! no bend no curve."

kojo_kyerez said:

"Hi fafa beauty beyond compare hope you are well Iam kojo in London."

jadyne_daniels said:

"What a babee."

