A video of Yaw Dabo and Mohammed Kudus playing football inside a store in Amsterdam has amused many Ghanaians on social media

In the video, Yaw Dabo bragged about being the best at football possession, while exchanging the ball with the AFC Ajac player

The video thrilled many Ghanaians as they flooded the comment section with laughing emojis while commenting on Yaw Dabo's skills

A video of Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo and Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus challenging each other in a ball possession contest has many laughing hard.

In the video, they were spotted playing football inside a store in Amsterdam. The two personalities hanging out together forms part of the actor's trip to the country.

As Kudus displayed incredible talent behind the ball, Dabo hinted that he was not better than him since he is the CEO of Dabo Soccer Academy, a renowned football club in Ghana.

Dressed in winter clothing, the two proceeded to pass the ball to the other person, which thrilled many fans who watched the video.

Captioning the post on his Instagram page, the talented actor wrote:

No bragging . When it comes to football skills, forget Star boy #kudus , I’m the real GEM ✌️

Watch the video below of Yaw Dabo and Mohammed Kudus playing football inside a store in Amsterdam.

People react to lovely video of Mohammed Kudus and Ya Dabo playing football

Many people have flooded the comment section with laughing emojis as they comment on the ball possession skills of Yaw Dabo.

Others also commended him for the frequent marketing of his football academy.

Below are some comments on the video:

nharnarqwajogh:

Yaw skills

am_chriss_:

W'abon papa

edwardthebillionaire:

Ɛya fa bra soro

desmond_dsoul:

I recommend every player in your Academy will give you much respect and take things serious cos you’re working hard to explore them to the world

millionone83:

Ushhh he can't play even left and right he is expired

kus.island:

Dabo 1. You have tried though ⚽️

Kudus gifts Dabo an oversized jersey during his Amsterdam trip

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus presented Yaw Dabo with a jersey during his trip to Amsterdam.

The sneakers the Kumawood actor wore, and the oversized jersey sparked massive criticisms on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh