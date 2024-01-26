Actress, Pascaline Edwards has weighed in on Funny Face's issues about his livelihood and the custody of his kids

The actress says most people are ignorant about the challenges celebrities go through to sustain their livelihoods

She empathised with Funny Face's situation and implored fans to attend him with more generosity

On January 20, 204, Ghanaian comedian and socialite, Funny Face opened up about his woes in reaching his children because he is broke.

While his post touched many netizens and colleague celebrities who reached out to help, some others were surprised the comedian who used to own a Range Rover had gone broke and is looking to be supported.

Ghanaian actress, Pascaline Edwards has addressed fans criticising Funny Face for opening up about his financial challenges.

Pascaline Edwards empathises with Funny Face's situation Photo source: Instagram/Pascalineedwards, Instagram/Pulseghana, Instagram/Funnyfacegh

Source: Instagram

Pascaline Edwards empathises with Funny Face

According to Pascaline Edwards, she is not surprised Funny Face is broke. "Funny Face's case is a dicey one. The guy has gone through hell and back. So why won't he be broke? He's trying to pick up the pieces. So yes, I wouldn't be surprised." she said.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the actor established that many people are often oblivious to the struggles celebrities like her go through.

The actress said she sees nothing wrong with Funny Face's call for help and advised social media users to be kind to the embattled comedian.

Pascaline Edwards disclosed that she has had a fair share of Funny Face's struggles. However, because she has not publicised her issues, people tend to think she is okay.

Netizens hail Pascline Edwards for humanizing Funny Face's issues

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Funny Face's financial woes.

mc_ignatius said:

Big sis people don’t kwn what goes on behind the scenes cos not every entertainer or celebrity is rich, bcos they see u on tv they assume u rich ba a lot are dying inside

wholechocolatbar wrote:

Facts!!!!!! We love you King @therealfunnyface

stephen5199 remarked:

Wow what a legend she doesn’t even age

sheistreasure2' added:

Let’s normalize saying kind words of encouragement and hugs to people who pour out their problems on social media, even if we don’t know them personally. People are really going through a lot and hard times but they just can’t say it. Because of societal bashing, some people want to rather endure their pain in silence. Please speak hope and life to people.

Asamoah Gyan rallies support for Funny Face

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan's gesture towards Funny Face after he went public with his financial issues.

The player sent the comedian a GH₵1000 and proceeded to rally over a million fans following him to follow in his footsteps.

Source: YEN.com.gh