Citi FM/TV General Manager, Bernard Koku Avle, interred his wife, Justine Avle, following a private burial service on Thursday

The media personality paid a touching tribute to his late wife during the memorial service at the Cedar Mountain Chapel

The church service saw politicians, media, and entertainment personalities, including former president John Mahama, in attendance

Citi FM/TV General Manager, Bernard Koku Avle, laid to rest his late wife, Justine Avle, following a private burial service on Thursday, September 8.

The late Justine Avle died on August 3, 2022, at 40, after she succumbed to a short illness.

A deeply broken husband praises late wife

Bernard Avle paid glowing tribute to his late wife as he extolled her qualities at her memorial service at the Cedar Mountain Chapel.

Photos as the late wife of Citi FM General Manager Bernard Avle goes home.

Source: Facebook

''She covered my blind spots in multiple ways. She always urged me to check on this or that friend and made a conscious effort to call or text,” he said, according to the GNA.

Knowing Jesus more

He added that his wife played a crucial role in him fostering a closer relationship with Jesus.

''[Justine Avle] was a real gem who nurtured meaningful relationships, loved her family, and sought to not compete with but complement and complete me,” and that his “relationship with the Lord Jesus has grown steadily because of her.''

The burial saw politicians, media, and entertainment personalities, including former president Mahama, in attendance.

The late Justine Avle is survived by her husband, Bernard Avle, and five children. Read touching tributes under the Facebook photos of former president Mahama below:

How social media reacted

Dzifa Gunu said:

How is Bernard going to recover from this pain? May the Lord give him the strength to heal.

Boutrous Andy Kwaku Yirenkyi observed:

The opposition leader is visiting bereaved families but the President is walking about commiserating with outsiders and bathing in the skies with Serwah Broni.

Reginald Adams reacted:

God is with you, Bernard.

Benjamin Dake said:

Thank you for your presence. It means a lot to the family and Bernard. May her soul RIP.

Ransford Kasu said:

God bless you for mourning with our brother Bernard & may God strengthen him during these tough times. May the soul of his beautiful wife RIP.

