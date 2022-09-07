Michy, ex-fiancée to controversial musician Shatta Wale, has officially responded to his requests in a post on her official Snapchat handle

This comes after the 'Bullet Proof' hitmaker made a video relaying his requests to the beauty influencer and multi-talented business mogul

The last time the two collaborated on a song was back in 2017 when they released a banger titled 'Low Tempo'

Diamond Michelle popularly known as Michy, who is also ex-fiancée to self-acclaimed dancehall king Shatta Wale, has officially responded to the latter's plea which he put across in a video.

In this video, Shatta Wale made a plea requesting collaboration and also asking for them to renew their friendship status.

However, Michy seemed hesitant about the 'On God' hitmaker's request. Taking to her official Snapchat handle, she responded by saying,

“You won’t pay me in kind but in cash but if I collect you right now, you go come dey radio early morning dey cry ‍♀️

On May 17, 2017, the duo collaborated on a song and dropped a banger which is still to date played at every event in the country.

The song is titled, 'Low Tempo', and it currently has over 5.5 million views on YouTube.

