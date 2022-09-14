Popular Nigerian actress Mercy Johsnon and her kids are having a great time in America and she has shared the details of their trip

The entire family including the actress' husband flew first class and had access to luxurious space and treatment the entire trip

Mercy's four kids enjoyed themselves as they ate, drank, watched movies and slept comfortably in their cabin

A recent video shared by Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson has got her fans and followers declaring rixhes and rejecting poverty.

The movie star is in America with her husband and four kids and she gave social media a sneak peek of what their journey looked like.

Video of Mercy Johnson and family on vacation stir reactions Photo credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: UGC

The Okojies traveled in first-class luxury, and the video showed Mercy and her husband at the bar section ordering drinks.

Their kids came in much later for juice and the rest of the video focused on the kids dining buffet style, watching movies while relaxing in their spacious cabin.

"I have added like 20 pounds on this trip food sha.....@ theokojiekids got nothing on me. Every man was oyo till after disney waka."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

ladyminajtheboss:

"Money sweet that's why am working hard to have money and take care of my mom"

brownomos:

"First Class Airbus A380 nor be beans. Respect to you and Family Mercy. "

tyanna.j:

"Hahaha it’s hilarious how the Zambian man speaking in the background is on point with their movements "

kamichcakes:

"This money must be made."

iamdammyo:

"Chai see me ooo... I must make am in life happy for una ooo❤️❤️❤️"

official_ifyempire:

"Purity is such a big sister ❤️ love that."

tegamarula:

"If you know how much the tickets cost for all of them , you go know say mercy no be small babe … Mercy is a block ✅✅✅✅✅✅✅"

Mercy Johnson's kids complain about carrying bags

Popular Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson’s children had fans laughing on social media for the umpteenth time over their funny video.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a clip of her children at what appeared to be the airport ahead of their US trip.

In the video, Mercy’s two oldest kids were heard complaining about carrying bags with a funny TikTok sound.

Source: Legit.ng