MzGee turned many heads on social media when a video of her without wearing makeup surfaced on the internet

In the video, she wore a casual outfit as she wore a mini red dress and wore a curly wig

Many people gushed over her flawless skin as many others spoke about how makeup changes the looks of its users

United Showbiz host Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah well known as MzGee got many people gushing over her flawless skin when a video of her emerged on the internet.

MzGee flaunts bare face in video

Media personality MzGee got many people admiring her natural beauty when a video of her without makeup surfaced on the internet.

In the video, the United Showbiz host was dressed casually. She was wearing a mini red dress that flaunted her fine legs.

MzGee wore a curly wig that hung over her shoulders and across her back. To accessorise her look, she carried a little bag around her waist.

Video of MzGee showing off her radiant skin.

Fans react to the no makeup look of MzGee

Many people gushed over MzGee's smooth and flawless skin in the video. Others were taken aback as they spoke about the power of makeup and how it changes the looks of people.

Below are some of the reactions:

khary_ne said:

Nice skin❤️❤️❤️

fredline156 said:

You should see Her in Real Life… So Pretty @iammzgee ❤️❤️

maudreen1228 said:

Ha that’s her? Wow, I couldn’t tell if I had met her personally, power of makeup!

debanson1 said:

Eeeeii make up change's people ooo,I didn't know it was mz gee

Another video of MzGee flaunting her bare face.

