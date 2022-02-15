Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson and her husband, Prince Okojie has in the spirit of Valentine engaged in a romantic game

The celebrity couple were joined by another couple as they all engaged in a lovely romantic challenge

Mercy Johnson shared the video on Instagram and fans found out some new things about their love life

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has stirred yet another talking point on social media after she and hubby, Prince Okojie, engaged in a romantic game.

Mercy and her Prince were joined by another couple who engaged in the game with them as they revealed hilarious secrets about each other.

Mercy Johnson and hubby engage in romantic game. Credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

In the video that was shared by the actress, it was revealed that she is the first to apologise after a fight and also the funny one in the marriage.

Her husband is more romantic while she is the better cook.

As expected she takes longer to get ready in the morning but her husband is more patient and was the first to say 'I love you'.

Check out the romantic couples' video below:

Video triggers reactions

Nigerians have reacted to the romantic video of the families.

We picked some of the comments, read below:

Estherene:

"I enjoyed watching this. Love you sis."

Layla.flexx:

"At least something without politics."

Chuxterfoods:

"I enjoyed watching."

That.ghanaian:

"Always the women who are late my sister and mum are always late."

Digital____shoemaker:

"Who else concentrated more on MERCY ND HER HUBBY."

Mdrough:

"This is lovely , but our second daddy looks like he was forced to feature in the video. Apparently, he's a not camera person."

Itz_estelle:

"Who's more romantic oga carry hand for up."

Trimandfit_ng:

"Who else was expecting the who takes longer to get ready in the morning."

