An adorable video of a toddler girl singing Alicia Key’s Girl on Fire left many rethinking their decision about having kids

Twitter user @daarrraaaa shared the memorable video as they wanted others to get caught by the cute trap they did

While many could not help but gush over the adorable video, others reminded them of the terror these cute humans bring too

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

There is nothing cuter than a little person belting out a banger of a track. Seeing a tiny princess singing Alicia Key’s 'Girl on Fire' had many people feeling all kinds of broody.

A little girl singing had many crying for a daughter just like this. Image: Twitter / @daarrraaaa

Source: UGC

Children know how to play on your heartstrings, and these adorable clips on social media will have the population rate soaring.

Twitter user @daarrraaaa got caught by a cute clip of a baby girl belting Alicia Key’s Girl on Fire and reconsidered having kids. The little girl is just too much!

“I might have been wrong about babies.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Some social media users gush over the baby while others scream “run”

While there is no denying that the clip is cute, people took time to remind those who got broody that this is just a trap, and they need to remember that these cute things cripple grown adults on the daily.

Take a look at some of the hilarious and mixed comments:

@1Claxtown said:

“Are you ready to change your normal programming and be loyal to Cocomelon.... Are you willing to shout and order him/her to leave stay roll over...? Are you willing to panic every time they are silent and out of your site that’s the time they choose real felony?”

@_IdowuFlorence said:

“Not me already imagining how I'll dash my baby cute cheeks like hers, how her curly hair will look like grandma's own, fair skin like her dads and tall also. Ama sun orunn omo laleyi if care is not taken.”

@_Soniee_ said:

“I really want a daughter, a mini-me, my lil bestie… we will do everything together . From my lips to God’s ears.”

@Dro2H said:

@koe_szn said:

Wow: Viral video of little boy’s adorable dance moves has Mzansi impressed

In related news, YEN.com.gh reported that an upbeat little boy has amazed South Africans with his skill on the dance floor. Known affectionately as 'Bubblegum', the impressive performer has social media users in absolute awe.

Heading online, @younghopeLiberation first shared the lively clip.

"Bubblegum (has) moves," they captioned the hot dance video.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za