Popular TikTok star Jackline Mensah has gotten many people on social media laughing hysterically after she posted a video on her page

The video was a dancing video where she was whining her waist in an unconventional way which got many wondering what dance move it was

Many people have commented on the video with some naming the dance move after her while using lots of laughing emojis

Famous TikTok sensation Jackline Mensah has left many people laughing hard after she dropped a video doing a dance.

Jackline Mensah. Photo Source: @jackline_mensah

Source: Instagram

In the video she shared on her official Instagram page, @jackline_mensah, she was dressed in a pair of shorts and a short sleeves shirt. The bottom part of the shirt was folded to mimic the dancing video she was remaking.

The dance move was a combination of legwork and belly dancing, where the legs move back and forth in a motion such that it whines the waist in accordance.

The dance didn't have a name as some of her fans sought to name the dance move after her.

With Jackline having a straight face while dancing and sipping on her drink, many people laughed at her facial expression.

Video sparks reactions from netizens

aksongstress:

can't stop laughing

mannymicheals.official:

Smh

_adwoaaaa__:

Eiii

girl_lyk_essketii:

Asem abawe have to name dis dance

sandramireku39:

As3m b3n koraa ni

ehphiyaahbelma:

Is the seriousness for me

a_j_mars:

Aaaiii what is this one

crocs__by__sally:

Lol you both even look alike

mala_pretty:

Eyyyy Whole mood

