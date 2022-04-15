Shatta Wale's manager, Bulldog, has released photos of his wife, and four children, for the first time

He shared the photos to celebrate his fortieth birthday, and captioned: "Forty and four.. thanks be to God"

Many people are stunned to see Bulldog's wife and children because they are never in the news, or have kept low profile on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Experienced artiste manager, Bulldog, who is also Shatta Wale’s manager has, for the first time, shared photos of his wife and four children.

The photo has really surprised a lot of his fans on social media who did not know that Bulldog has such a wonderful family.

This is due to the fact that he does not share photos of his family as he keeps that part of his life on low key or completely off social media.

A collage of Bulldog and family. Photo credit: @bullhaus/Instagram

Source: Instagram

However, this time round, Bulldog shared the photos to mark his fortieth birthday.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

He captioned the photo: “Forty and four….”, while acknowledging God for the successes he has chalked all these years.

Photos of Bulldog family has fans reacting

The photos have amazed most of Bulldog’s fans and they have described his family as beautiful.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

bredarascot: “Happy blessed birthday to you manager.”

therealfunnyface: “Happy birthday bro @bullhaus may all ur dreams come to pass in JESUS name !! Amen.”

ohemaawoyeje: “Happy birthday greatness.”

dfirevybez: “40 and 4 kids blessings Sir …Long life.”

akosua.amofah: “Happy birthday to u.God bless and keep you. You have a beautiful family.We miss toubon the United Showbiz show.”

qweku_frank: “Happy Earthday king Adabraka, Accra, Ghana, and the whole world is proud of you, BULLGOD.”

ojblaqgh: “Happy blessed birthday boss @bullgod_of_bullhaus be highly favored.”

mr.wazy: “Happy bday brother..continue to age frm grace to grace.”

stayjaygh: “Beautiful.”

theboyperbi: “Happy birthday king …. Bless you always.”

mary_kumah_asare: “Happy birthday Bull god! You have a beautiful Family.”

realkamelyeon: “Happy Birthday life & $trength.”

kobbyloam: “Happy Birthday Sir I wish you long life,good health & more grace. God bless you for everything Father #BULLHAUS #LOAM @bullgod_of_bullhaus @bullhaus.”

Lil Win marks 35th birthday with 5 children and wife

In other entertainment news, Kumawood actor and musician Kwadwo Nkansah, known popularly as Lil Win, has marked clocking 35 years old with style in contemporary and traditional outfits.

The Ghanaian actor made his new milestone public with stunning photos donning a Kente cloth on Friday, April 15.

He shared beautiful photos with his wife and their five adorable sons to mark the special date.

Source: YEN.com.gh