Popular Ghanaian singer King promise has disclosed some of the luxury items he owns during a live interview with Abeiku Santana

During the course of the interview, host Abeiku Santana asked him about his fashion style and why Ghanaians always criticise his fashion sense

He also revealed the brands that he wore to the interview that day; however, YEN.com.gh did some research to find out about the price

Ghanaian singer, King Promise, has opened up about his fashion sense that always sparks controversies on social media.

According to him, he doesn't pay much attention to critics; however, all he wanted was to make more money to spite his critics.

King Promise.

Source: Instagram

In a recent interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, the 'Ginger' hitmaker noted that he is a sucker for good fashion. However, he always seems to get caught up in the web of Ghanaian critics.

"It was never really like a plan to bring big shoes for it to be controversial for me to be trending. When I saw it, I thought it was fly. I didn't know Ghanaians would criticise the shoe. I didn't even think it was something," he said.

He hinted that even though Ghanaians have their opinions about his sense of style, he still wears those big shoes.

The host of the show, Abeiku Santana hinted that King Promise's fashion style has changed over the years. He answered, saying that all he wanted was to make some money in order to be able to afford luxury products.

"All I needed was kakraa to pepper dem," he said.

Showing up for the interview, he disclosed that he was wearing sunglasses and wrist watch from a luxurious French brand called Cartier.

Per research undertaken by YEN.com.gh, the Cartier sunglasses he wore were the 'Signature C De Cartier Sunglasses'. On the official website of Cartier, the sunglasses cost a whopping $1,145.00, which is approximately GH₵ 11,562.00.

Source: YEN.com.gh