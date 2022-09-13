The most followed Ghanaian TikToker, Erkuah Official, has released her version of 'Ku Lo Sa' challenge and this has many people laughing

'Ku Lo Sa' is a hit song by Nigeria's Oxlade and the song has gained so much traction that many people have created their rendition of the song

Ameyaw Debrah, Selly Galley, and even Oxlade himself have acknowledged the unbeatable craft Erkuah professed in the 'Ku Lo Sa' challenge

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Popular TikTok star, Erkuah Official, has gotten many people laughing out loud after she dropped another hilarious video on social media.

Oxlade and Erkuah official. Photo Source: @oxladeofficial @erkuahofficial

Source: Instagram

She joined the 'Ku Lo Sa' challenge with her own twist. The song, which was performed by Nigeria's Oxlade at the Colors Show, has seen many people around the world mimic his posture from the video.

The famous Ghanaian TikTok star, Erkuah Official, is the latest to join the trend.

Erkuah, who is known for wearing government uniforms to make her skits, was spotted this time in a black polythene bag and cardboard.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She turned the black polythene bag into a shirt dress while she cut brown cardboard into the shape of sunglasses. She created a replica of Oxlade's tattoo in the video.

For her jewellery, she wrapped sellotape into thin straps and wore them around her neck and wrist. Her wig was tied into two separate portions, with a part of it looking messy.

She used an earpiece as her microphone transmitter while she performed the hit song.

Erkuah's video garnered so much traction that the originator of the song, Oxlade, shared her video on his page.

Expressing his excitement in seeing the creativity Erkuah manifested in the video, he commented saying,

Na only God Dey protect me these days … cause omo … Wetin my eye don see

Erkuah's video gets thumbs up from Selly Galley, Ameyaw Debrah, and many other netizens

sellygalley:

Born to do this

ameyaw112:

Ah

caramel_praize:

It’s the dance at the end for me

oti_weezy:

winner of this challenge!

thatjewelry_girl:

Erkulade

ugo_moni:

@oxladeofficial come and see something

emerald_lightup:

It’s d Ending part for me

olor_unsol:

The two of you actually look alike Abi shey na my eye Dey pain mee

Sista Afia Flaunts Low Hair Cut In Video, Many Drool Over Her Read more:

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician, Sista Afia, has flaunted her new look to her fans on her official Instagram page, and many are gushing over her.

The 'Makwe' hitmaker revealed her new look in a short video where she was without a wig. For the first time, the songstress revealed her natural hair to her fans, and many can't keep calm.

Many people who follow her have admired her natural look, saying she looks younger without the wig.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh