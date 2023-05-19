Kofi Kinaata shared the inspiration and the background story behind his latest banger ‘Effiakuma Love’

He stated that Lydia Forson's discussion on Twitter in either 2018 or 2019 about Fante love was what fueled the lyrics of the song

He stated that even though he ignored the mentions from people at the time, few years down the line that conversation inspired his latest song

Ghanaian rapper Kofi Kinaata has revealed the true motivation behind his new reggae-infused single ‘Effiakuma Love’.

In an exclusive interview on Asaase Breakfast Show on Asaase Radio, he revealed that the song was inspired by an old tweet of Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson.

Background story of Kofi Kinaata's ‘Effiakuma Love’

He stated it all started when Lydia Forson started a conversation on Twitter about Fante love and how Fante women are good at multitasking on education and taking care of the home.

The discussion was centred on why no Ghanaian musician had focused on Fante love, and this got people to tag him under her post. He disclosed that this was way back in either 2018 or 2019.

He noted that after all the numerous mentions on Twitter by fans, he ignored it. However, a few years later, in 2023, he unconsciously walked into the studio to create something.

That something he created was what birthed his latest single, ‘Effiakuma Love’.

"The Fante women theme would have limited the song, so I decided to go with an African lady, " he said in the interview.

Below is the video of Kofi Kinaata talking about how Lydia Forson inspired ‘Effiakuma Love’.

