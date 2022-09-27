Afia Schwarzenegger's daughter Pena has cracked netizens up with her rendition of Y3n Ara Asaase

The adorable little girl was captured singing the lyrics of Ghana's unofficial national anthem, missing most of the lyrics

Pena's video got followers of Afia Schwarzenegger laughing hard and teasing Pena in the comments section

Afia Schwarzenegger's adorable daughter Pena has updated the lyrics of Ghana's unofficial national anthem Y3n Ara Asaase. In a video the Ghanaian actress shared on her verified Instagram account, her eight-year-old daughter had a Ghana flag filter covering her face as she sang the song.

Adiepena correctly sang the first line of the song "Y3n Ara Asaase Ni." She then proceeded to provide her lyrics for the following parts of the song.

Afia Schwarzenegger sang the line "Aduru me ne wo nso so," hoping to get Pena to continue singing, to which Pena replied 'that's all."

Sharing the video to her 2.7 million followers, Afia Schwarzenegger captioned it;

Fellow Ghanaians... @penalistic_pena is greeting y'all

Followers of Afia Schwarzenegger React To Pena's Video

positive_burke

She said that's all like how.... please the lands are no longer for us

kofi_agyare_gyekye

How does these schools make the children Talk like the whites do . Eiii sika kasa

akosuaagyapomaaacquay

I kept replaying this because of how calmly she said “that’s all”

dor_hairstylist_

Pena u wont kill me ooooo u make A laugh saaa put milk in my daughters eyes why

afriyiebabylast

Ei sister pena you will kill me ooo

akosua_bonanza

That’s all you can’t force us madam

