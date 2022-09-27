Ghanaian actress Vanessa Deborah is set to hit the screens again, making her comeback in a Netflix movie

Sister Derby is featured in Rainbow Peli, a Spanish movie written and directed by award-winning Spanish director Paco Leon

The announcement of her cameo appearance on Instagram sparked positive reactions as many congratulated her for her feat

Sister Derby has raised her price with another international accolade. The Ghanaian singer and actress announced on Instagram she will make a cameo appearance in a Spanish movie directed by award-winning Spanish director Paco Leon and distributed by Netflix.

Sister Derby stars in Spanish Netflix movie

Source: Instagram

Titled Rainbow, the feature film is a coming-of-age story of a teenager with extraordinary musical talent who leaves home with her dog after an argument with her father. A modern-day adaptation of the American musical Wizard of Oz, the film will incorporate music, dance, fashion, plastic arts and other aspects of contemporary culture.

The Ghanaian-Romanian actress born Deborah Vanessa Owusu-Bonsu did not reveal her role in the movie. However, she disclosed she was recommended by her friend, Lapili, a Spanish musician.

Captioning her post, she wrote;

Last year I ‘cameod’ in an amazing Netflix Spain movie created by @pacoleon #Rainbow #RainbowPeli We shot our scene over 12 hours at the outskirts of Madrid, Spain in the blazing hot summer (my favourite time of the year).Thanks to my super star friend @lapili_ for recommending me! Being a part was so much fun. It’s out on @netflixes on 30 September 2022!

Congratulatory Messages Pour In For Sister Derby

Fans of Sister Derby spammed her comments section with fire and heart emojis as they congratulated her.

