The adorable daughter of legendary Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame, Sante Nsiah Apau, turned 11 on September 27 2022

To celebrate her special day, she posted some stunning photos on her official Instagram page rocking an all-pink attire and braids

Many people, including her family, have showered Sante with numerous blessings on her birthday

Daughter of legendary Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame, Sante Nsiah Apau, marked her 11th birthday on September 27 2022, and she dropped stunning photos to celebrate.

Sante Nsiah Apau. Photo Source: @santensiahapau

Source: Instagram

For her birthday photo shoot, she wore a pink-themed outfit. She rocked a ross pink crop top with two long straps on both sides of her shoulders.

She paired it with a pair of rose pink trousers and yellow pair of sneakers. It looks like pink is Sante's favourite colour, as she also had on pink knotless braids.

Sante looked extremely happy as she was seen beaming with smiles and jumping with joy.

Captioning the photo on her official Instagram page, she wrote,

As I turn 11 today, this is my #mood ! I'm growing and I love it

Her father Okyeame Kwame commented on the post wishing her a happy birthday. He also assured her that a cake would be waiting for her at home since she would be in school.

Happy birthday Ohenewaaaa . Enjoy cake in the evening with Daddy and Sir, mummy is doing kyekyis.

Many people celebrate Sante as she turns 11 on September 27, 2022

dadabaadwoa:

Happy Birthday, gal

nakeeyat:

Sister mine Happy happy birthday

madambanga:

Awww my Baby❤️happy birthday sugar❤️

iamnanayaaa:

Awwwwn. Happy birthday pretty❤️❤️

detailsbyneyomi:

Yayyyyy remain blessed Sante we love you ❤️

crazy_keys_official:

Waaaoooh HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU PRINCESS ❤❤❤

