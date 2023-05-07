TV3 presenter Berla Mundi turned heads online with ehr after-party look to the 24VGMA held at Soho

Dressed in all-black, she wore a black bralette that showed off her back and a long skirt that had a thigh high cut

Many people drooled over her impeccable look such that they filled the comment section with lovely compliments

Celebrated media personality Berla Mundi slayed in an all black outfit to the after-party of the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) at Soho.

Berla Mundi rocks a black dress to the 24VGMA after-party. Image Credit: @tv3_ghana

Source: Twitter

Berla Mundi slays in all-black outfit

For her after-party look, Berla Mundi wore a black leather bralette that sculpted her bosoms in the form of a cast.

The top was backless, with two straps connected to it from beneath her bosoms through to her back. To avoid showing a lot of skin, she wore a thigh-length bone straight wig.

She wore black opera gloves that were long enough to cover her arm. She played around with her hands in the video.

She paired the top with a long skirt cut out at the left leg to flaunt her fine legs.

Below is a video of Berla Mundi's stunning after-party look.

Ghanaians react to Berla Mundi's after-party 24VGMA outfit

Many people could not help but drool over Berla Mundi's after-party look. They dropped lovely compliments for the seasoned media personality.

nahnah_marfo stated:

Just how many changes did Berla make?

taylored_boo said:

This show de3 Berla has killed it….nobody is there again!!

britishqueen_official commented:

Love you so much, Bella. Since the days of miss Malaika

queenkofficialgh said:

@berlamundi nailed all her looks❤️ @charlie_dior we’re buying it with dollars

