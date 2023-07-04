Harold Amenyah, during a conversation on GH One's Duvet show, expressed his interest in involving another sexual partner together with his wife

The actor said he has always had an interest in bedroom encounters that involved two partners

Harold, however, noted that such a bedroom escapade needed consent from his wife before pursuing it

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah sparked reactions with his remarks during an appearance on GH One's Duvet show. In the conversation, he openly expressed his interest in involving another sexual partner together with his wife.

Ghanaian Actor and his wife Harold Amenyah Photo Source: haroldamenyah

Source: Instagram

Harold stated that he has always been intrigued by the idea of bedroom encounters that include two partners.

While discussing this topic, Harold emphasized the importance of obtaining consent from his wife before pursuing such an experience.

Harold's comments sparked a range of reactions from the audience, bringing attention to a subject often considered taboo.

Many folks were surprised by Harod's comments considering his religious background and the fact that he got married to his wife Irene relatively recently.

Harold Amenyah sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users to Harold's comments.

TerkpeteyDugba1 commented:

Harold looked like a responsible and intelligent guy until I heard him talk about his sexual experiences on TV.. What is famous is rarely wise

Icesteezy said:

This guy ankasa en matter plenty dey street concerning his sexual preferences wey he saan come add this. He no correct one bit

SammySky93 reacted:

Eno reach 6months after he marry sef see what you dey talk.What do I know

iamMemphis__ wrote:

Ah...na akoa wei!. The marriage people really dey understand am dier??

SarfoSamuel111 commented:

Siasome, marriage is not an antidote for promiscuity Ampa

How Harold met his wife

In another story, Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah previously narrated the story of how he met his wife, Irene and how Alpha Hour was a key factor in their love story.

They shared the story on their couple YouTube channel, The AMENYAHs, days after their wedding went viral on social media.

In the background story, YEN.com.gh reported about the wedding pictures and videos of The Amenyahs that went viral on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh