Angel FM broadcaster Nana Yaa Kyeraa has got married in a beautiful traditional marriage ceremony

Yaa Kyeraa's traditional wedding came off on Saturday, May 28, 2022, with her colleague Nana Yaa Brefo and others in attendance

Photos and a video from the wedding have surfaced online showing Kyeraa and her groom in colourful kente

Media personality Nana Yaa Kyeraa is now a married woman. She got hitched in a lovely ceremony on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Yaa Kyeraa, a broadcaster with Angel Broadcasting Network's Angel FM in Accra, married in a beautiful traditional wedding.

Details of the wedding are sketchy at the moment but images from the ceremony have emerged online. The photos and video were shared on Instagram by Nana Yaa Brefo, the bride's colleague.

In the video, Yaa Kyeraa was seen dressed in a beautiful blue kente. She was being ushered into the venue. Those around were heard encouraging her to step on the money that had been sprayed on the floor.

Watch the video below:

The photos showed different scenes at the wedding including the moment the groom put the ring on Yaa Kyeraa's finger.

See the photos below:

YEN.com.gh understands that Yaa Kyeraa's husband is a Ghanaian man who is based in the United States.

Congratulations pour in for Yaa Kyeraa

The photos and videos have stirred loads of congratulatory messages from social media users who have stumbled upon them.

abena2421 said:

"Congratulations girl, I am super happy for you ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

vickys_clothing84 said:

"Hmmmmm, your sister has been taken ooo Yaa...... don't worry okay, you won't be lonely water."

k.fonzy said:

"In God's own time he make things beautiful n wonderful."

nanaefyaboahemaah said:

"Woooow congratulations to her❤️❤️❤️."

sarpong1178 said:

"God please shower ur blessing on dis marriage let it be a perfect one."

kojomcantwi said:

"The man is lucky, every man crush."

