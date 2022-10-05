A video of the internationally renowned Nigerian singer Wizkid threatening to knack his dancer on stage has sparked reactions online

The short viral video was from one of the recent tour performances by the international Afrobeat singer in Europe

Wizkid proudly fathers three boys, Boluwatife Ayo-Balogun, Ayodeji Balogun, and Zion Ayo-Balogun, each with his three baby mamas

Internationally renowned Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, recently sparked conversations online with a comment he made while performing on stage.

The Afrobeat singer had told one of his female dancers to be careful with how she was whining her waist on him while he was performing because if he touched her once, he was sure she would get pregnant immediately.

An old video of Wizkid threatening one of his dancers with pregnancy goes viral online as fans react. Photo credit: @remedyblog/@wizkid

Wizkid further noted that if the dancer gets pregnant for him, the child is bound to be a boy.

Ayo Balogun is a proud father of three boys, Boluwatife Balogun, Ayodeji Balogun, and Zion Balogun, which he shares with three baby mama.

Watch the video clip below:

Read some of the social media comments about the Wizkid video:

@beautiful__cally:

"D gal will b like please come and knack me o."

@realsarahemmanuel:

"Wizkid dey use style tell una day Jada done born another boy."

@augustinaakunna:

"My baby giver of boys oya Oooo."

@chika_bae16:

"That girl go don dey imagine the thing like that."

@viewsby.teekay:

"He nor carry water for mouth talk am he has proofs."

@_lixxoo:

"Shaa if you dey find boy... meet Wizkid."

