Ghanaian songstress Feli Nuna has opened up on her love life, making it clear that she is not feeling any pressure to get married.

According to her, she is currently focusing keenly on advancing her musical career instead of settling down.

The former Fuse ODG signee revealed this in a recent interview on TV3, emphasising her desire to be in the right mental space before committing to marriage.

"I've always wanted to be in a place mentally before I get married. I don't give him pressure, and he doesn't give me pressure too. We are intertwined, and our families know each other. I want to settle down with him, but right now, because of work, I want to be in the right place. I believe in being mentally prepared for such a significant commitment. Right now, my primary goal is to excel in my career," she said.

The BumBum singer expressed gratitude to her boyfriend, whom she has been dating for about 10 years now, for his unwavering support and understanding throughout her journey to becoming a well-known artiste.

"I have been dating my current man for about 10 years now. He was there for me from the beginning, even before I became known. It has not been easy, we have the good moments and our tough times when we were going out and weren't seeing each other due to our tight schedules. I think right now, we are in a good place," she said.

Feli Nuna steps out in only towel

Meanwhile, Feli Nuna once caused a stir after stepping out for an interview with just a towel covering her. The Afro-funk musician resorted to wrapping herself in a towel and covering her hair also in a towel to promote her song titled Towel.

She disclosed then that her dressing style was to shake the system and embark on a new trend.

Her look got people talking, with some praising her for being original and others criticising her.

