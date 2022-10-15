Festus Kesse Boateng, the first son of business mogul Kwabena Kesse a.k.a. Kessben, has tied the knot with popular makeup artist AnA Makeover.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The white wedding of Festus and AnA Makeover turned out to be a lavish ceremony with a lot of riches on display.

Being the son of one of the richest businessmen in Ghana, Festus did not spare any chance to show off.

Kessben's first son, Festus Kesse, rode in a big convoy to his wedding Photo source: @yhawfocus

Source: Instagram

Heading for the wedding venue, Festus and his groomsmen rode in a long convoy of expensive vehicles. Among the cars spotted in the convoy were different types of Mercedes Benz, Maybach, and Jaguar.

In a video sighted on Instagram blog @yhawfocus, the groom and his groomsmen are spotted stepping out of the house. He was dressed in a white suit while his men wore black.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Just like the outfits all the cars in the convoy were either in black or white colour.

Source: YEN.com.gh