Ghanaian comic actor Ras Nene, popularly known as Dr Likee, has introduced a new funny actor in his videos

The latest addition, Akwesi, has caught the attention of many because of his unique feature

Akwesi's pot belly is of unusual size, making netizens joke about him being pregnant

Ghanaian YouTube sensation Ras Nene is making good on his promise to put on new and upcoming actors in his films.

Akabenezer evoked retirement rumours when he declared that he would step back in acting so that others could shine.

His latest addition has caught the limelight, as he became the audience favourite because of his physique.

A collage of Dr Likee and the "pregnant" man Image credit: AKWASI TV

Source: Youtube

In the short film, Akwesi Atopa depicts a potbellied man suffering from erectile dysfunction. After suffering great humiliation at the hands of his wife, he finally finds a solution.

The size of Akwesi's stomach has sparked controversy as many want to know if it's real. Without seeing the rest of his body, one can easily mistake him for a pregnant woman.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to the pregnant man on Dr Likee's show

Dr Likee is a good talent spotter, as many have endorsed his new addition to the team.

Anthony Tawiah commented:

Guinness world record must come for Mr stomach

Otismadaline wrote:

See his stomach Awurama won't kill person.

Yano Zeg said:

The short guy with a melon belly is one kind funny man nice to see him with Akabenezer

MB added:

Men and club with kebab every evening ‍♀️that's the result of his stomach. The stomach is cute like his face tho.

Stanley Eklo stated:

This stomach dierrr God of war stomach.

