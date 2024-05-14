A video of the daughter of Hajia4Real, Naila4real, speaking fluent English while at a salon has gone viral

The pretty young girl shared start-to-finish videos of her experience at the salon, depicting what it feels like for her

Netizens who saw the post were thrilled and commended her fluent English as well as her long hair

Daughter of Ghanaian socialite Mona Fiaz Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4Real, has captivated the hearts of netizens after posting a video of herself at the salon.

The pretty young girl also mesmerized netizens with her strong foreign accent as she rattled English like the Queen of England.

In the trending video, Naila shared scenes of her experience at the salon, depicting what it feels like for her.

Dressed in denim shorts, a white tank top and a jacket, she sat restlessly as the hairstylist made her hair.

She had goosebumps as the hairstylist poured water into her thick hair.

Netizens react to video

Netizens who saw the video were thrilled to see the transformation after Hajia4Real's lookalike daughter exited the salon. They took to the comment section to express their admiration for her.

@Baby moon wrote:

"Naila wey them born yesterday. Wonders shall never end."

@BankofAmerica wrote:

"This girl dea whenever l see her l see northwest. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter."

@Nura wrote:

"She looks like North West."

@Q♥️U♥️E♥️N♥️U♥️M wrote:

"No one is talking about the accent and the voice."

@ᏁᎯᎯ ᏰᏌᖇᎶᏌᏁᎴᎩ wrote:

"She turn content creator already, wow and she’s beautiful."

@nayram36 wrote:

"God abeg i have to be rich for my kids please, herrrrr see beauty."

@AKUA ZOYA wrote:

"Lol the comments sections are soo mean eiii, ppl are going thru alot oo herrr."

@courageabusah920 wrote:

"Anybody who'll say money is not good is a fool. look at the way the hair is relaxing the English is even englishing. Yesu xornam."

