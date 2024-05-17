Lil Win, in an interview with Joy Prime, revealed how much he spent on his film, A Country Called Ghana, which he is set to premiere soon

The actor, who is currently on a media tour promoting the film, mentioned that he has spent over GH¢1.4 million on the project

He mentioned that the budget was spent on expensive cameras, housing, vehicles, and advertisement, and this was minus the amount he spent on the cast

Popular Ghanaian actor Lil Win, in an interview with Joy Prime, brought to light the significant investment he has made in his upcoming film, A Country Called Ghana. The actor, who is currently on a media tour promoting the film, disclosed that he has spent over GH¢1.4 million on the project.

He said the substantial budget was allocated to various aspects of the film's production. High-end cameras, housing, vehicles, and advertising were among the major expenses. Interestingly, this figure does not include the amount spent on the cast, suggesting an even more considerable total investment.

Lil Win mentioned that his goal was not just to produce a high-quality film but also to bring back Ghanaians' love for local films. He stated that by investing in top-notch equipment and resources, he aims to elevate the standard of local films, draw larger audiences, and feature the film on Netflix and other big platforms.

Lil Win's movie budget leaves Ghanaians in disbelief

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

kabutey7 said:

This is not true. Car branding only cost 400000.00 cedis, how?

Awuni commented:

Eeeii Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win. Boi333. You are mentioning the figures just like that.

Helmet Minds Ghana said:

shooting movie is very expensive in the world

Lil Win thanks Mahama for his support

In another story, Ghanaian actor Lil Win thanked former president John Dramani Mahama for buying 200 tickets for his movie premiere, A Country Called Ghana, to be gifted to fans.

Lil Win also stated that Mr Mahama did not want him to talk about it; however, he stated that he had been overwhelmed with emotions and felt like Ghanaians should know.

The post sparked massive reactions, with many people hailing the former president.

