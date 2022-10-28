Hajia Bintu visited a plush beach resort with some friends, and the adorable group had loads of fun

The group of girls sang joyously to Buju's Finesse with passion as Hajia took multiple videos

The pretty TikToker loves to enjoy life to the fullest, and with the help of the money she makes from social media, she lives a soft life

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In a video, Ghanaian TikTok star, Hajia Bintu, went on a luxury boat ride with some friends at a plush luxury resort.

Hajia Bintu Chilling with friends Source: One_Stop_Blog

Source: Instagram

The group of friends had the time of their lives as they rode on the beautiful boat. They jammed to Buju's hit song Finesse and sang joyously while Hajia Bintu took videos.

The pretty ladies were brimming with smiles as they sipped some expensive champagne whiles the tour guide took them around the beautiful resort.

Hajia Bintu is famed for her ''enjoyment lifestyle'' and, on multiple occasions, has been spotted at the most exquisite locations in Accra having a good time.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Videos of Hajia and her friends spread across other social media platforms after she shared them on Snapchat.

The Rise Of Hajia Bintu

Hajia Bintu has come a long way in her career as a social media influencer. Her fame has allowed her to work with multiple brands, which has fetched her a lot of money.

Hajia Bintu did not get to where she currently is on a silver platter. The beautiful TikToker slowly created a name for herself with her dance videos which went viral on social media on numerous occasions.

She now has 1.8 million followers on Tiktok and a million followers on Instagram. Her brand keeps growing as time goes by.

Hajia Bintu: Popular TikToker Flaunts New Mercedes Benz In Video

In other news, Hajia Bintu, a popular TikToker, in a new video, was spotted cruising around town in a new Benz.

The vehicle was a 2022-registered one, and its beautiful interior and glossy body showed that it was quite new.

Hajia Bintu had been said to have acquired a new Jaguar some months ago, and it seems the Mercedes is another addition to her collection.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh