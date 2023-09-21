Son of former president John Dramani Mahama shared the celebration of his new age with parentless children in Nsawam

Sharaf and his sister Farida Mahama, along with some friends and well-wishers, spent the day with children at the Chance For Children orphanage home

Many people applauded the young man for putting smiles on the faces of the less privileged

Sharaf Mahama, son of the former president of Ghana John Mahama, and his sister spent his 26th birthday with orphanages at the Chance For Children home.

Aside from interacting and entertaining the children, they also made a considerable donation.

Boxes and cartons of toiletries and edibles, including foreign biscuits and flavoured sodas, lined the celebration venue.

In the footage, Sharaf formally presented his donation to the orphanage home on behalf of the Mahama Foundation in a simple ceremony.

After the presentation, Sharaf gave a short speech. He said: "First of all, I want to say a big thank you to the Almighty because none of this could be possible without him. And for adding another year to my life. I have enjoyed the day so much, spending time with the children."

Peeps react to Sharaf Mahama's generous donation to Chance For Children Orphanage

Many praised the former president's son and daughter for their enormous donation to the orphanage home. They also wished him a Happy Birthday.

globaladusafowah commented:

Thank you to him ❤️❤️❤️❤️ God bless him.

epia_monkey_bar commented:

Well done. God bless you for your kind heart.

buatengfrank commented:

Where did this boy get this money to make such a big donation?

myobroniway commented:

Campaigning for Dad, awwwww. Lol. At least he had the decency to actually do something to really help others.

