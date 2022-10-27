Hajia Bintu, a popular TikToker, in a new video, was spotted cruising around town in a new Benz

The vehicle was a 2022-registered one, and its beautiful interior and glossy body showed that it was quite new

Hajia Bintu had been said to have acquired a new Jaguar some months ago, and it seems the Mercedes is another addition to her collection

Popular Ghanaian TikToker, Hajia Bintu became famous because of her numerous viral TikTok dance videos.

The young lady has since then become a celebrated public figure and seems to have accumulated some wealth over the period.

Hajia Bintu, in a new video, was spotted cruising around town in a 2022 registered Mercedes Benz.

The TikToker was in the company of some friends as they made multiple stops at different locations, enjoying themselves. Hajia Bintu, some months ago, visited Nigeria, where she met Don Jazzy and a few well-respected celebrities.

The young lady was spotted in a new Jaguar shortly after, which excited many Ghanaians as they were happy to see Hajia win.

Now it seems the young TikToker has added another vehicle to her collection of cars. The vehicle was a Mercedes GLC 63.

How Hajia Bintu Makes Her Money

Hajia Bintiu is one of Ghana's biggest TikTokers and social media influencers. The young lady has a massive following of 1.8 million on TikTok alone and a million followers on Instagram.

Her massive following has attracted many brand ambassadorial deals, which will likely fetch her lots of money. She advertises for numerous brands on her social media pages.

Source: YEN.com.gh