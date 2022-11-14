The Ghana Football Association announced the official Black Star Squad for the 2022 World Cup in a press conference

Stonebwoy expressed his disappointment in the list, questioning the exclusion of some players from the squad

His comments have sparked massive reactions from many social media users, who also shared their frustrations

On November 14, 2022, the Ghana Football Association unveiled its 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar. Shortly after the announcement, many Ghanaians took to social media to share their thoughts on the selection.

Stonebwoy Speaks on Black Star Squad For Qatar 2022

Ghanaian dancehall reggae star, Stonebwoy also hopped on social media to speak his mind on the selection. Without explicitly mentioning the footballers he hoped to see at the World Cup, Stonebwoy expressed disappointment at their exclusion.

He further accused of the Ghana Football Association of receiving bribes from players to be included in the Qatar 2022 Squad. Many football lovers expressed disappointment over the exclusion of Black Star favorites such as Joseph Paintsil and Jeffrey Schlupp.

Taking to his Twitter account, Stonebwoy wrote;

There are players who are supposed to be in the squad who are not here because of #PayToPlay @ghanafaofficial why?

Social Media Users React To Stonebwoy's Rant on The Black Stars Squad for Qatar

@NewLawD2

Portugal called Pepe, Brazil called Daniel Alvis because of their xperience they have had so far. But look at Ghanaians squad. Bribery and corruption XI. Such a useless nation

@Ohemaajuaben

No hope in this squad Tueh

@wadoskighana

From my Tiger Eye of view, I think GFA and Otoo Addo selected the players based on loyalty

@iris8159485

Masa are you sure about what u are saying. U get evidence lol

@jlevelz

Bossu adɛn Who do you want to play

