Photos of the luxury hotel where the Black Stars and the rest of the Ghanaian representatives and authorities would be lodging at has surfaced online

The photos show that it is a large hotel which has an indoor gym, and a large outdoor pool, with the room displaying elements of luxury

The photos of the hotel have sparked reactions among many Ghanaians as they admire the luxury the team would be enjoying in Qatar

The Ghana national team, Black Stars, qualified for the World Cup, which would be held in Qatar this year, and details of the luxury hotel they would be lodging at have popped up.

Doubletree by Hilton Doha-Al Sadd. Photo Source: @SaddickAdams

Source: Twitter

The details were revealed by award-winning Sports Journalist Saddick Adams on his official verified Twitter page.

According to him, Ghana would be lodging at the Doubletree by Hilton Doha-Al Sadd in Qatar during the FIFA World Cup in 2022 from November 20, when it starts, through to December 18, when it comes to an end.

Photos of the exotic hotel show that the Black Stars, the team, and other authorities who would be embarking on the trip would be enjoying a high level of luxury.

Ghanaians react to the luxury hotel the Black Stars team would be lodging at in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup

@ExpressYourMin1:

I'm crying for the countries that couldn't qualify

@Samuel_Issifu22:

Absolutely no excuse to chop last in our group. See luxury chaii

@Abbey_2412:

Nice, at least enjoy those 3 group games, then go home. Hope you still remember the road back to ghana

@AdekanbiPeter:

It is not too late to become a footballer you know‍♂️

@damptey_stephen:

Aw Awurade, nothing dey vex if uno say dem go play something better, ooh, na Dance dem dey go dance for there.

@ohianiba_:

Dem go lodge for like 2days and comes back to their various homes .

@Bridget_Otoo:

This is where they will be sending us more twerk videos and less goals? Got it

@LessNoise1:

Wow…..very standard and beautiful ❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh