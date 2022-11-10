Young Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif is set to thrill Ghanaian music lovers with a concert in December 2022

The Kwaku The Traveller hitmaker announced the first edition of his headline concert, "Mozama Disco"

News of Black Sherif's headline concert has delighted several Ghanaian music lovers, who applauded the young rap star

Fans of Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif and music lovers are in for a musical treat in December. The Konongo native just announced he would be headlining a concert in Ghana. Both Ghanaian and international fans of the Second Sermon hitmaker will have the opportunity to see him perform live.

The concert has been tagged "Mozama Disco, The Genesis," which indicates this would be the first edition of an annual concert like Stonebwoy's Ashaiman To The World and Sarkodie's Rapperholic.

Time, Date, and Venue of Black Sherif's Mozama Disco Concert

The concert will be held on December 21, 2022, at the La Palm Beach Hotel. As it stands, the time and duration of the Mozama Disco concert are unknown. The Ghanaian rap star is expected to share more details on the concert, including the artists billed to perform.

Social Media Reactions To Black Sherif's Mozama Disco Concert

Many social media users used fire and hearty eye emojis to express their excitement at the upcoming concert.

bobbygod9

He doesn't rush but he conquer⭐️

fashionbyeyram

Young king

kwamezack_

The man of the year

the_hypeteens

Heat

Kwaku Duku

This Name Title will get People Talking pɛɛ.

Nana Qwequ Akyerem Tabiri

See where zongo boy choose to hold concert. He forget all his sad boys for the zongo

Inkabi Andrews

The name alone is blasphemous. He could have chosen a different name.

