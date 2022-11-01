Stonebwoy and his beautiful wife, Dr. Louisa, are currently in South Africa for the just-ended Road To Afrochella

After a successful performance, the coupe spent a lovely time together in the capital city of Johannesburg

Dr. Louisa shared photos from her date with her superstar husband to the admiration of fans and followers of the celebrity couple

Ghanaian dancehall musician and his beautiful wife, Dr. Louisa, are in honeymoon mode. The celebrity couple had the time of their lives in South Africa, where Stonebwoy headlined the Road To Afrochella pop-up event.

Stonebwoy and Dr.Louisa being lovey-dovey Photo Source: @drlouisa_s

Source: Instagram

While in South Africa, the couple set off to enjoy a romantic moment together in Johannesburg. In a couple of photos Dr. Louisa shared on her Instagram account, the couple visited Nelson Mandela Square, where they posed in front of a huge Nelson Mandela statue.

Stonebwoy was rocking a black hoodie ensemble, while Dr. Louisa slayed in a blue and black blouse on a pair of jeans.

The next slide had the happy couple cozying up as Stonebwoy hugged his wife, smiling brightly. In the final slide, the celebrity couple posed with three ladies.

Social Media Users React To Stonebwoy and Dr. Louisa's Romantic Date in South Africa

burnitonmsg

QUEENING with the KING

brucelarry48

My people go give Shatta Heart attack

judymorrison31.jm

Sika p3 odo

badman.0g

Love go sweet

cassandradwumah

My favourite couple

dicksonlegacy

Y’all make me wanna see stars too. Girl where you at? Bring me some fire . ❤️✌️#BHIM

olivertwistings

CJ maameeee!! , wodɔ no ye everlasting!❤️

elleroxie

Senior Love Birds Bhim to world

Stonebwoy Shocks Doctor Louisa As He Prepares Strange Tea With Pepper In Hilarious Video

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr. Louisa, had fun in the kitchen, where the dancehall superstar prepared a strange tea.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Stonebwoy surprised his wife when he dropped a green habanero pepper, popularly known as "kpapko shito," in the tea as he began preparing the drink. Dr. Louisa could not hide the shock on her face as she watched her husband make his concoction.

Source: YEN.com.gh