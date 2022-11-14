Veteran Nollywood actor, Hank Anuku, caused widespread concern on social media over a video of him that went viral

In the clip which was captured by an eyewitness, the movie star was seen looking haggard as he roamed the streets of Benin

The video caused a lot of buzz as Nigerians reacted in dismay to seeing the once prominent actor in such a state

Veteran Nollywood actor, Hank Anuku, has become a trending topic on social media after a video of him roaming the streets went viral online.

In a series of videos posted online by different eyewitnesses, the once bubbly movie star was seen looking haggard on the streets of Benin.

Actor Hank Anuku alleged to be captured in viral video looking rough and roaming the streets. Photos: @Onlyinnigeria, ha1962anukuha

Hank was also seen talking to himself as people recorded him and expressed their dismay.

See videos below:

Nigerians react to videos of Hank Anuku looking haggard and roaming the streets

After a few eyewitnesses posted clips of the actor in the deplorable state online, they soon went viral and got Nigerians talking.

Read what some of them had to say below:

26morre:

"Then if anything happens now em colleagues will start post emotional damage ‍♂️"

kachio4ka:

"No be skit! My brothers and I saw him around summit junction in Asaba two Saturdays ago acting just like this, and it wasn't even 8:am yes!"

mickoly17:

"Where are his Nollywood colleagues??? Now is the time to help him not after he is gone!"

vincent_ebanyi_norland_nigeria:

"Jesus...what could be wrong with him??? Where are his family and friends? Hmm..life"

nsisong_ikon:

"This is absolutely HANKS ANUKU - I saw him at Asaba."

yung_alhaji22:

"Back in the days, he was real character of Americana before jim iyke came on board "

iamnaniboi:

"This is really disturbing. Best in action movies those days "

officialbobbyfredrick__:

"Is it that there's no actors guild in this country, what's their work ,if veterans actors like this ends up this way, no wonder actresses are doing other shady side hustle to support their movie career"

Hank Anuku marks birthday with family photo

In other news related to the actor, YEN.com.gh had reported in May 2022, that Hank Anuku clocked a new age and celebrated with his family.

The Nollywood star known in the early 2000s for his bad boy roles used the opportunity of his birthday to show off his beautiful family.

Anuku shared a lovely photo of himself with his wife and children. Not stopping there, the actor noted in his caption that mercy has found them.

