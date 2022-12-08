A young university graduate from Ghana has gone viral after he chopped all his afro for a job role in the country

The young man with the TikTok handle, curly_boy_pills, is to start with his NSS and the job requires that he keeps a short hair

The video has sparked massive reactions on social media as many ask him whether it was worth it

A TikToker with the handle, curly_boy_pills, has gone viral after he cut down his afro after gaining employment in Ghana.

Youngman cuts hair because of NSS. Photo Source: curly_boy_pills

Source: UGC

The young man is undertaking his National Service Scheme (NSS), a one-year programme where young Ghanaian graduates have to serve their country after graduating from university.

According to the young man, the company he chose to have his NSS, does not allow young men to wither braid their hair or keep it in a bun or ponytail.

In order to keep his job, he had to get rid of his hair and go in for a haircut, which he considered a big mistake.

Netizens react as Ghanaian young man cuts off hair because of National Service job

Efisah commented:

If them go maintain you after sef a like e good

Jenny said:

But you are looking nice

NaaFofo_ remarked:

But you still look cute

user2644231903053 commented:

Lost all my beard because of it that. I'm in a food processing company

_dan.iella said:

It won’t grow back.. it’ll take lots of years … I want it to hurt more cause why

Source: YEN.com.gh