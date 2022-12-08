Ghanaian whizz-kid Samara Osae Asare has expressed delight after she interviewed the co-founder of Twitter, Jack Dorsey

In a tweet, the 10-year-old Ghanaian sought the views of Jack Dorsey on cryptocurrency and how it is gradually shaping trade and business

Netizens who saw the video commended Samara for her great interview skills and urged her to keep working hard

Ghanaian prodigy, Samara Osae-Asare who is carving a niche for herself as a budding journalist has added the co-founder of Twitter Jack Dorsey to her impressive list of prominent personalities she has interviewed.

The co-host of Kidz Arena on TV3, took to Twitter to announce this amazing feat after she shared a snippet of the interview she had with Jack and also posted a beautiful photo she took with him.

Samara interviews Jack Dorsey on the relevance of cryptocurrency Photo credit @SamaraOsae

In the 2 minutes and 20 seconds video, Jack Dorsey who is now into digital currency opened up on the importance of cryptocurrency coupled with how it is changing economic activities in recent times.

He also commended Samara for raising awareness of cryptocurrency in her community.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who saw the short clip have commended Samara Osae for her composure and great interviewing skills.

At the time of writing the video had gathered over 60,000 views.

Great interview

@SatimotoApp

! "just to use it, to spend it. If we can use it everyday, to buy a coffee, we can use it to buy lunch, we can use it to pay our rent. That to me is ideal, it's not about mining, it's not about saving it necessarily, it's about using it"

@SatoshiChela

Great clip! Don't do anything less than what you can just because you're 10

@DrMeku

You're 10??? I failed my childhood, waaaaah, i mean..., I was playing hide and seek, fishing kambare in ponds when I was 10.

@niiamu__

Great interview, it's nice to see a young person with interest in cryptocurrency

