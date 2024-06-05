Don Little, in a video sighted on social media, has appealed to the family of the 3-year old boy who died in Lil Win's accident to forgive the actor for his actions

The actor stated that it was not Lil Win's intention to cause harm to the deceased boy and his family

Don Little's appeal has garnered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians

Ghanaian comic actor, Don Little has spoken about Lil Win's involvement in the accident that claimed the life of a 3-year old boy.

Don Little appeals to the family of 3-year-old boy who died in Lil Win's accident

Don Little, speaking in a video shared on YouTube by One Ghana TV, has pleaded with the family of the 3-year-old boy to forgive Lil Win for his part in the tragic accident even though it is a painful loss for them.

According to the actor, Lil Win had no intention of causing harm to the boy and his family on the day of the accident and so, both Lil Win and the boy's family should settle the matter amicably.

He said,

“My brother did not intend for this accident to happen. So, on behalf of Lil Win, I ask Ghanaians and the family of the 3-year-old boy who passed away to forgive us, despite the pain."

Don Little also criticized Lil Win's management for their utterances after the accident.

He stated,

“The initial communication about the incident was mishandled, causing more distress. Therefore, we ask for forgiveness.”

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Don Little's video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from some Ghanaians in reaction to Don Little's video.

@AboagyewaaGiftygifty commented:

"Hallo what about the little boys family you guys are so proud and you have to think that you are not above the law stopped people"

@akosuaregina9561 commented:

"Listen to Don little wisdom nkoaaaaa. May the little boy rest in peace"

@priscillaserwaa2803 commented:

"God bless you bro ❤❤❤❤"

Lil Win charged with dangerous driving and negligently causing harm

Actor, Lil Win has been charged with dangerous driving and negligently causing harm following a ghastly road accident that took the life of a 3-year old boy.

The actor was arrested by police shortly after he was discharged from the hospital on Monday, June 3, 2024.

He has since been granted Lil Win GH¢50,000 bail with two sureties and will appear before a court on June 27, 2024.

Afia Schwarzenegger mocks Lil Win, mimics his appearance in court

Meanwhile, Afia Schwarzenegger has mocked Lil Win for sitting in a wheelchair with a neck brace during his arrest.

The controversial social media personality shared a video of herself stitched up and posing to be in critical condition, just like Lil Win.

Her video has sparked numerous reactions about whether Lil Win's appearance at the court was an act.

