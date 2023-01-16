Famous Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa has turned heads on social media with her stylish nursing scrub

She bragged about being a certified nurse as she flaunted her ID card which indicated that she is a certified nurse

The videos have sparked beautiful reactions from netizens as they congratulate her on achieving certification on being a nurse

Celebrated Ghanaian TikTok star, Asantewaa, has bragged about being a nurse as she flaunted her national ID card which makes her a certified nurse in Ghana.

Asantewaa brags about being a certified nurse. Photo Source: @_asnatewaa

Looking gorgeous with her flawless makeup, Asantewaa beamed with smiles as she announced her certification of being a nurse in the country.

She shared the lovely news on her Instagram page and many of her fervent followers took to the comment section to congratulate her.

The stunning nurse and TikToker wore a red nursing scrub as she wore a pink stethoscope around her neck. The nursing scrub has her name, Asantewaa, printed on the top left side closer to her shoulders.

Fans shower Asantewaa with congratulatory messages as they gush over her in her lovely scrub

jtwinz_official stated:

To those who think she brags I’m here to tell you that this is just the beginning so prepare to be sick on us. Periodttttttttt in Asantewaaas voice ❤️

adelekerichest remarked:

You look cute and sleek

icekingz_iyke said:

You are in your season of breakthroughs and miracles. Stay low for more.

judeheavens commented:

The noble profession ❤️❤️❤️❤️, inhale some cuteness from the queen❤️❤️❤️

kwamina_tandoh said:

Congratulations

thehighestblog commented:

I for come to your hospital one-day oo

Meanwhile, many of her fervent fans continue to shower her with sweet messages as they drool over how gorgeous she looks in her scrub.

