Sensational Tik Tok star Bhadie Kelly has caught the attention of many on the internet with her amazing physique

The young lady has been admired by a lot of guys with lots of them showering praises on her as she keeps trending

Her rise to stardom has sparked numerous reactions and interesting comments from people on social media

There is a new queen on the block who is making boys go gaga, and her name is bhadie Kelly. The Tik Tok star has received a lot of attention in the past few days after an individual on Twitter made a list of the finest girls on Tik Tok.

Peeps saw the list and were impressed with Kelly's looks and her eye-catching dance moves and the way she wiggles the bundle of joy behind her waist. She has quickly become the talk of town and is trending number one on Twitter.

The young lady has been trending number 1 on Ghana Twitter as everyone keeps talking about her.

Her newfound fame has even brought her enemies as other women keep complaining about why she is trending. There have even been other ladies trying to imitate her and her dance moves.

Social Media Reacts To Kelly's Rise To Stardom

mr_wemz said:

Lol she's very beautiful but if you're a girl and you let this Kelly lady tension you then you really need to check yourself.

Antone4000 made an interesting comment about Kelly:

Read about the golden ratio and Fibonacci sequence. There’s a mathematicial ratio that defines beauty and Kelly ticks all the box. Her beauty obeys every law of nature.

Ed_winOwusu8435 Didn't seem impressed and said:

I've been trying, but I just don't see anything exciting in what she does, y'all just weird n over hyping her.

Kelly has indeed caused a lot of drama on social media with her backside which has brought her all the attention. Her Tik Tok account keeps growing by the minute.

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously published an article about Jackline Mensah, a Ghanaian Tik Tok star. Ghanaian TikTok sensation Jackline Mensah is celebrating her birthday today in dazzling photos.

To mark her 21st birthday, she shared beautiful photos in a dazzling purple dress on her Instagram page Fans and celebrity friends have thronged her post on social media to wish the young and budding actress.

