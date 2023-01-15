Celebrated Ghanaian TikTok star, Asantewaa, celebrated her husband in a lovely fashion as he turned a year older on January 14, 2023

She shared an old adorable memory from their wedding day, travelling videos as well as another video of her getting cosy with her husband while flaunting her wedding ring

Many netizens have reacted to the post as they gush over how much Asantewaa loves her hubby

Popular Ghanaian TikToker, Asantewaa, has celebrated her husband's birthday with a lovely photo and videos which show how much they both are in love.

Asantewaa looked stunning on her wedding day. Photo Source: _asantewaaaa

Source: Instagram

In a carousel post which she shared on her verified Instagram page, she celebrated her husband on his birthday by sharing a memory from their wedding day.

In the photo, Asantewaa and her husband beamed with smiles as they stood at the altar while the pastor blessed their marriage. They had their family behind them as the ceremony was ongoing.

In another set of videos, Asantewaa shared travelling videos of her and her husband. It was not certain which of them was travelling, however, in the last slide, she was captured giving her husband a tight hug as she flaunted her wedding ring.

Reactions as Asantewaa flaunts hubby on social media

nastyblaq stated:

Husband? Pls, I need a new Ghana wife this one is taken

jtwinz_official said:

Happy birthday to him God bless him soo much

everybody_loves_dera stated:

Is she married? Wow I'm confuse

akua11__ remarked:

God bless you always for us daddy Jeff❤️❤️

o_b_gloria commented:

Happy birthday, dear bro. More money, good health and blessed marriage are all I wish for him.Amen❤️

iambokity said:

The guy doesn't live in GH? Dabi where caretakers dey? lol God bless all caretakers.

divagold_ stated:

Happy birthday to ur hubby darling

Meanwhile, many netizens continue to shower Asantewaa's husband with birthday wishes while others continue to gush over the wedding photo of the inseparable duo.

