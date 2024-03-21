Yaw Dabo has congratulated Otto Addo for being reappointed as the head coach of the Black Stars and expressed his support

The actor said the Dortmund trainer was the man for the job, having handled superstars such as Jude Bellingham, Haaland and Sancho

On Thursday, March 14, 2024, it was announced that Otto Addo has been reappointed as the next Black Stars coach, succeeding Chris Hughton

Renowned Kumawood actor and football enthusiast Yaw Dabo has congratulated Otto Addo on his reappointment as head coach of the Black Stars and expressed his support. He said Otto Addo was the man for the job, highlighting Addo’s impressive track record with Borussia Dortmund.

Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo and Otto Addo. Photo Source: yaw_dabo

Source: Instagram

Otto Addo was reappointed as the head coach of the Black Stars, succeeding Chris Hughton. The announcement was made on Thursday, March 14, 2024, and has since been met with mixed reactions.

Addo’s tenure at Dortmund saw him handling football superstars such as Jude Bellingham, Erling Haaland, and Jadon Sancho. According to Dabo, he believes that this experience makes Addo the ideal candidate to lead the Black Stars to new heights.

Yaw Dabo's support sparks debate

Not many people supported Otto Addo's appointment, and thus, these folks were not pleased with Yaw Dabo's endorsement.

stevemorgan_27 said:

All he needs is our support, well said @samuel_dabo

iamlugano__commented:

Y’all the reason Ghana football is sinking twehh

eben.sackey also reacted:

Go and sit down, you know nothing about football …. Focus on your kumawood

mr_manuel79 also commented:

All because of your interest like John hmm this guy

Yaw Dabo travels in luxury jet

In another story, Yaw Dabo, in a video he shared on his TikTok page, travelled on a luxury flight to France.

The actor could be seen relaxing in the luxury aircraft and, at a point, slept in the comfortable seat, which he converted into a bed.

Dabo was also served some appetising food on the flight as he watched a blockbuster film on a screen in front of him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh