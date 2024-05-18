The video of Celestine Donkor's brother calling out critics of her sister has gone viral on social media

The young man said that despite criticisms coming from people in the Volta Region, they do not stream the songs of her sister

Many people who reacted to the video have shared varied on the comments she made

Apostle Ray Michael, the brother of Gospel musician Celestine Donkor has lashed out at persons, especially from the Volta Region, who have raised objections about her sister's recent comments regarding her surname.

Taking to TikTok, the young man said critics, particularly those from the Volta Region, who were livid with the musician's comments about Ewe surnames, are also the same who do not patronise her songs.

As a former member of Celestine Donkor's management team, he said that data on her sister's songs reveal that the region where she gets the lowest numbers in terms of music streams is the Volta Region.

"I have been part of Celestine management team and let me tell you something, the region with lowest streaming in the Ghana is the Volta Region. The people who are ranting that she is unpatriotic is the same place she has the lowest streaming. Celestine has more streaming in the Ashanti Region, the Bono Region and even in America than the Volta." he said.

At the time of writing the report, the video of Celestine Donkor's brother had raked in over 900 likes and 200 comments

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the video's comments section were divided in the comments made by the young man.

Simmons commented:

Efovie megadugzi nakonavewo sia. We love Celestine. A very warm and peaceful woman.

user7901459012542 added:

Man of God , why do you continue dwell on trivial issue . Pls spend this energy on something significant.

Nana Adwoa Akyea indicated;

We some of ewe people I know what is wrong with us she never said anything wrong thank you bro

Felix Vander-Pallen added:

I like the way you're fighting for and defending your Sister. I admire that a lot, regardless.....

Blakk Rasta chides Celestine Donkor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Blakk Rasta has called out Celestine Donkor regarding her comment on heavy Ewe names.

Giving a submission on his radio programme, he noted that an apology for the remarks was good. However, it is not enough.

He unequivocally condemned the statement, stressing that it was an indictment of the Ewe culture and that she should go to the Volta Region and make amends for the comments.

