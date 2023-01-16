Popular Ghanaian TikToker, Asantewaa, has set the internet ablaze with her official nursing scrub in lovely photos

Beaming with smiles in the photos, Asantewaa looked gorgeous in her outfit as she flaunted her no-makeup look in another photo

Many netizens have gushed over her flawless look as they shower her with beautiful compliments

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Celebrated Ghanaian TikTok star, Asantewaa, has flaunted her nurse outfit in a series of photos and this has gotten many people gushing over her looks.

Asantewaa looks stunning in her nursing scrub. Photo Source: @_asantewaa

Source: Instagram

Taking to her official Instagram page, @_asantewaaaa_, to share the beautiful photos, she flaunted her green and white nursing scrub, which is the official uniform for nurses who work in government hospitals and clinics.

The nursing scrub was green with a white collar around the neck and around the hem of the short sleeves.

In another photo, she was spotted flaunting her bare face without any touch of makeup. She beamed with smiles as she showed off her smooth melanin skin.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Below are photos of Asantewaa in her gorgeous nursing scrub.

Beautiful reactions as netizens share their admiration for Asantewaa's look in her green and white nursing scrub

_.official.ella_ commented:

Nurse for life

asantewaaa_addict said:

Everything Checked✅✅✅ NOT THEIR REGULAR NURSE

great_junejuly said:

The last video though

judeheavens remarked:

The noble profession, cute as always ❤️❤️❤️❤️

_creed.anderson stated:

Nurse fata wo papa

belposh commented:

Chai.. see fine babe nawww

Many netizens continue to gush over how beautiful Asantewaa looked in her nursing scrub as they continue to shower her with lovely compliments.

Asantewaa: Ghanaian TikTok Star Marks Hubby's Birthday With Old Wedding Photo, Flaunts Wedding Ring In Video

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that popular Ghanaian TikToker, Asantewaa, has celebrated her husband's birthday with a lovely photo and videos which show how much they both are in love.

In the photo, Asantewaa and her husband beamed with smiles as they stood at the altar while the pastor blessed their marriage.

In another set of videos, Asantewaa shared travelling videos of her and her husband. It was not certain which of them was travelling, however, in the last slide, she was captured giving her husband a tight hug as she flaunted her wedding ring for the first time.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh