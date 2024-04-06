Actress/entrepreneur Umu Salma Mumin has candidly opened up about financing her opulent celebrity lifestyle

In an interview on The Delay Show, the actress disclosed that she is lucky with financially secure men

The video in which she also notes that she finances her lavish lifestyle through her clothing and food businesses has erupted a storm online

During a yet-to-aired interview with media star Delay on The Delay Show, the actress revealed that she funds her opulent celebrity lifestyle through her clothing and culinary ventures, in addition to being blessed with financially secure men.

Salma Mumin discusses funding her luxury lifestyle. Photo credit: delayghana.

Source: Instagram

The actress unapologetically stated that she’s been fortunate to have financially stable men in her life thanks to her beauty.

“I am a very beautiful woman, and I’m lucky with men. When it comes to wealthy men, I am not even attracted to poor men,” Mumin told Delay.

Watch the video below:

Salma Mumin sparks conversations online

The clip in which Salma Mumin sincerely discusses her lifestyle and proudly embraces the label slay queen, symbolising her taste for luxury and the finest things in life, has caused a stir online.

Awuovie commented:

The underlined word is being attracted to men, something dey their hands.

Nhyirabaafi2 posted:

She should have said, and my boyfriend also supported me rather than saying am attracted to rich men eno no ne de3 Salma paaaa.

Gabrielgatorgibson wrote:

I’m not even attracted to nkofoaa Ebi 3ni omo nsem. Herh!.

Gwen_cudjoe_dzifa indicated:

Why are broke miserable ones crying in the comments. Why don’t you rather find something better to do than focus your time on what others are doing . Charley if you keep on like this every year you remain where you are . Let others live their life , life is about choices , you can choose to make any decision you want is your life aaahba.

Kwasifosu said:

Time always does a good job.

Takyiaw24 posted:

Eii I’m not even attracted to broke men, she’s indeed very beautiful..

Salma Mumin admits to enhancing her body

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that actress Salma Mumin admitted to going under a surgeon’s knife for her perfect curves and flat tummy. She said she was tired of living a lie and the mean comments about her backside.

The actress said she loves her new body and flaws and didn’t want anyone to tell her how to live.

