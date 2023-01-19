Famous American comedian Dave Chappelle has dropped the official video to his documentary which highlights his trip to Ghana

In the video, he took viewers through his warm welcome at the KIA airport, the slave castles as well at parties and his time at the Black Star Line Festival

After the experience, the celebrated American comedian hinted that he would sure comeback after having such a great experience in the country

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Popular American comedian Dave Chappelle, has released a mini-documentary showing to his fervent followers how his trip to Ghana went down.

Dave Chappelle shared highlights of his trip to Ghana. Photo Source: @davechappelle

Source: Getty Images

He gave an insight into his first trip to Ghana as it showed videos and photos from the night life here in Ghana; such as, the clubs and parties.

The video also took viewers through his journey to the slave castles in Cape Coast, Ghana.

He learnt about the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade and how it imparted diasporans. He also got to experience the dungeons where the slaves were kept before they were sent off through the 'Door of No Return'.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

After walking through the 'Door of No Return', he stated that he will surely return to the motherland to experiecne more of its culture and learn more about the slave trade.

Also, as part of his trip, he held a seminar which was part of Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa's Black Star Line Festival in Ghana.

In a video, he also thanked Ghanaians for giving him such a warm welcome and for helping him connect with his roots.

Watch the beautiful documentary below which highlights Dave Chappelle's experience in Ghana.

Video of American comedian Dave Chappelle's arrival in Ghana

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Dave Chappelle officially arrived in Ghana on January 3, 2023, and videos showed how he was given a warm welcome at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The 49-year-old beamed with smiles as some cultural dancers welcomed him with singing and dancing as he tried to imitate their steps in a video.

The popular American rappper was among other diasporans who thronged Ghana to enjoy the Christmas and New Year holidays.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh