Efraim Diveroli chose his career at a tender age and walked his way to become a renowned arms dealer. In the process, he also became an author. Before the government banned his company from getting a government contract, AEY was a major weapons contractor for the United States Department of Defense.

Efraim Diveroli's passion for entrepreneurship started to manifest at a tender age. However, he run into problems when the United States government discovered that his company AEY violated the American arms embargo against China.

Profile summary

Full name: Efraim Diveroli

Efraim Diveroli Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 20 December 1985

20 December 1985 Age : 36 years (as of 2022)

: 36 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Sagittarius

: Sagittarius Place of birth: Miami Beach, Florida, United States

Miami Beach, Florida, United States Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Judaism

: Judaism Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 5' 9"

5' 9" Height in centimetres: 180

180 Weight in pounds: 176

176 Weight in kilograms: 80

80 Hair : Dark brown

: Dark brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Mother : Ateret Diveroli

: Ateret Diveroli Father : Michael Diveroli

: Michael Diveroli Siblings : 4

: 4 Marital status : Not married

: Not married Profession : Former arms dealer, author

: Former arms dealer, author Net worth: $30 million

Background information

Diveroli was born on 20 December 1985 in Miami Beach, Florida, the USA to Ateret and Michael. This means that he is 36 years old as of March 2022. His family is an Orthodox Jewish family that strictly adheres to traditional Jewish laws. He has four siblings: Aaron, Avrohom, Avigail, and Yeshaya.

Efraim comes from a wealthy family. His grandfather, Yoav Botach, was a wealthy property owner in Los Angeles, while his uncle is a respected rabbi. He lived with his uncle when he was young and assisted with his business in Los Angeles before returning to Miami Beach when he was 15.

Efraim Diveroli's career

Back in Miami Beach, Florida, Efraim persuaded his father to sell him a company he formed, AEY Inc, years before. The company was to specialise in arms, ammunition trading, and defence contracts with firms within the United States government agencies.

How much money did Efraim Diveroli make?

Efraim bid and won a $298-million-ammunition contract with his company from Pentagon. He provided weapons and munitions to the United States Allied Forces in Afghanistan. Efraim Diveroli and David Packouz partnered to execute the Afghanistan contract.

What did Efraim Diveroli do?

In a turn of events, on 27 March 2008, AEY, Inc. was suspended for violating a pre-existing embargo and failed contract duties and terms. In addition, Efraim was arrested and charged with conspiracy and possession of a firearm while on bond.

David Packouz, his partner, also filed a lawsuit against him, asking to be paid millions of dollars owed by him from the weapons contract they executed for the United States government.

In August 2008, Efraim pleaded guilty to the charge of conspiracy and was sentenced to four years in federal prison on 4 January 2011. He was also convicted on the charge of weapon possession, but his overall time behind the bar was reduced because he offered to help in the investigation.

While in prison, he wrote and published a memoir, Once A Gun Runner: The Efraim Diveroli Memoir.

Are David Packouz and Efraim Diveroli still friends?

The former arms deal partners are no longer close. When a fan asked about Efraim after Packouz shared a post on his Instagram page, he replied that he was unsure of what he was up to because they are no longer friends.

Efraim is living in Miami. Not sure what he's doing... We're not friends anymore

Nevertheless, a film was released based on them titled War Dogs. Todd Phillips co-wrote the dramedy film with Jason Smilovic and Stephen Chin.

Is War Dogs based on a true story?

Yes, it is. War Dogs is a true story based on arms dealers Efraim Diveroli and David Packouz. The real David Packouz even had a brief cameo in it, although Phillips and his co-writers based their screenplay on Rolling Stone's article.

When the film was released in 2016, Diveroli sued Warner Bros Entertainment Inc. and the film director to block it, claiming that it was based on his book.

Is AEY still a company?

Yes. the arms dealer still runs his old weapons company, although he and AEY are banned by the government from getting a government contract until 2025.

What is Efraim Diveroli's net worth?

According toWealthy Person, his net worth is around $25 million. He has made much of his wealth from firearms deals, especially during the Cold War.

Who is Efraim Diveroli's wife?

He is presumably single because he has kept information about his love life under wraps.

What is Efraim Diveroli doing now?

A report published by the New York Times in 2020 claims that he had been working as a government subcontractor. He co-owns Medlink, and through it, he landed federal contracts to make disposable medical gowns.

Efraim Diveroli became an arms dealer when he was only a teenager. His passion for the business saw him excel up to the point of landing a United States government contract at the age of 21. Despite the challenging moments, he still runs his weapons business.

