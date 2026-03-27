New details about Elijah Ofori Donkor, who died alongside his brother in the crash near Tema Community 1, have emerged after his tragic demise

Elijah and Captain Frank Donkor died while headed to Accra following a trip to Ho on Monday, March 16, 2026

The update about Elder Frank Donkor's youngest son has stirred renewed grief as the family prepares for their final funeral rites

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Fresh details about Elijah Ofori Donkor, the younger son of Elder Frank Donkor, killed in the Tema plane crash, have emerged online.

New details emerge about the education and career prospects of Elijah Ofori Donkor after he died in the Tema plane crash. Image credit: @gossips24tv, @edwardganesh

Source: Instagram

On Monday, March 16, 2026, a fixed-wing microlight aircraft with registration number 9G-ADV, travelling from Ho to Accra, crashed at Oninku Park in Tema Community 1.

Two people, Captain Frank Donkor and his younger brother, Elijah, perished in the crash.

The deceased were later identified as sons of the beloved Ghanaian preacher, Elder Frank Donkor of the Hebron Prayer Camp, sparking nationwide mourning.

Below is a TikTok video of Elder Frank Donkor and his children.

Fresh details about Elijah Donkor emerge

After their deaths, details of Captain Frank Donkor, Elder Donkor’s eldest son, have emerged and dominated social media.

He was reportedly a pilot with 15 years of experience and more than 12,000 flight hours.

According to reports, Captain Donkor was not only a pilot but also a flight instructor who imparted his knowledge to up-and-coming pilots, training them in the ways of their profession.

Little has been discovered about his brother, Elijah Ofori Donkor.

Elijah Ofori Donkor (also known as Nana Yaw) was the youngest son of Elder Frank Donkor of the Hebron Prayer Camp and his wife, Mama Sarah Donkor.

He graduated from the university in 2025 after studying for an agriculture -related degree.

On Tuesday, March 24, 2026, officials of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) visited the Donkor family to commiserate with them on their loss.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, shared new details about Elijah.

He said the young man had been destined to travel to South Korea to further his education on a government of Ghana scholarship when he sadly died.

“I told Elder and Mommy that an opportunity to train somebody in agriculture in South Korea had come up, so I want to add Elijah to the delegation. So I added him to the delegation. I haven't even told my office that it's the same Elijah who is gone,” he said.

The TikTok video of Haruna Iddrisu speaking about Elijah Ofori Donkor is below.

Reactions to Elijah Donkor's career details

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the fresh details about Elijah Donkor's planned trip abroad that never happened.

Sam Navat said:

"It’s not easy. May God comfort the family."

Kaptain wrote:

"😭 ooh God. This is too much."

Diamond Tricia commented:

"I can’t even control my eyes 👀."

Captain Frank Donkor flies an airplane with his brother, Elijah, in a resurfaced video after their death in a March 16, 2026, plane crash. Image credit: @sheloveshebron1

Source: TikTok

Video of Elijah Donkor flying surfaces

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Elijah Donkor flying with his brother, Captain Frank Donkor, surfaced after their deaths.

In the video, the duo were seen airborne and smiling as they recorded themselves operating the aeroplane they were aboard.

Source: YEN.com.gh