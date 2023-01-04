Multiple award-winning American Comedian, Dave Chappelle, was given a warm welcome at KIA as he arrived in Ghana

In a video sighted online, he was captured beaming with smiles as he tried to imitate the dance moves of the cultural dancers at the airport

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to also welcome him and to encourage him to have a great time in Ghana

Popular American Comedian, Dave Chappelle, has officially arrived in Ghana and videos show how he was given a warm welcome at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

When he arrived on Tuesday, January 3 2023, he was given a kente sash with 'Beyond The Return' woven onto it, which was wrapped around his neck.

The 49-year-old beamed with smiles as some cultural dancers welcomed him with singing and dancing as he tried to imitate their steps in a video.

The renowned comedian is in Ghana for the much-anticipated Black Star Line Festival which is to be held at the Black Star Square in Accra Ghana.

Meanwhile, The Black Star Line festival which is being organised by American rapper Chance The Rapper and Ghanaian American rapper Vic Mensa is a celebration of Pan-Africanism. The festival seeks to build bridges between Black people and artists in the diaspora with African continent.

The free concert will feature performances from Chance the Rapper, Vic Mensa, Erykah Badu, T-Pain, Jeremih, Sarkodie, Tobe Nwigwe, Asakaa Boys and M.anifest, and will be held on January 6, 2023 in Accra’s historic Black Star Square.

Below is a video of Dave Chappelle's arrival.

Reactions from many Ghanaians as Dave Chappelle is given warm welcome in Ghana

Douglas Asare579 said:

A great country with good people! Ghana

MrOREO said:

I CAN'T WAIT TILL HE MAKES CONTENT OUTTA HIS GHANA EXPERIENCE

ambikobby commented:

Ghana gonna be in the next special

rass724 stated:

Yeah, it's so beautiful to see our brother home. See don't just reject Africa, America is a transit home. Welcome to Ghana

Big Al remarked:

They tried to cancel him in America. but in Africa he is loved

Eric said:

Enjoy the Country Senior

user9533765374126 commented:

So nice. He must be proud.

