Controversial Entertainment pundit and artiste manager Bulldog has disclosed that pundits on UTV's United Showbiz earn $500 for each appearance on the show

His revelation comes at the back of the ongoing brouhaha between music producer Appietus and defunct music group 5Five after the latter claimed the former syphoned royalties from their bangers

Using that as his basis for his argument on the Saturday edition of the show on January 28, 2023, Bulldog noted that issuing receipts in the entertainment space is rare

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Popular artiste manager Bulldog has revealed that pundits who are invited on UTV's United Showbiz earn a whopping $500 per show anytime they make an appearance.

Bulldog and other pundits of UTV's United Showbiz. Photo Source: @utvghana

Source: Instagram

Bulldog reveals pundits earn $500 per sitting

Bulldog made this known during the Saturday edition of the show on January 28, 2023.

Sharing his opinion on the trending case of popular music producer Appietus and defunct music duo 5Five, he hinted that when it comes to the payment of artistes, usually receipts are not given.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Citing his role as an Entertainment pundit on United Showbiz, he disclosed that every Saturday when he makes an appearance on the show in UTV's studios, he and other pundits are paid $500, which is GH 5,998.45 per the current exchange rate on Google.

He further explained that when he receives his payment from the Managing Director of The Despite Media Group, Fadda Dickson, he does not request a receipt since it goes straight to his bank account.

United Showbiz pundits earn approximately GH₵ 24k a month

Meanwhile, United Showbiz is hosted by Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown every Saturday on UTV, where she has her usual pundits Mr Logic, Bulldog, and Arnold Baidoo grace the show.

Per Bulldog's revelation, regular pundits earn about GH₵ 24,000 a month if they appear on the show which is held four times a month, all things being equal.

This means that Mr Logic, Arnold Baidoo, and Bulldog who are regulars on the show earn this much every month.

Watch the video below.

Appietus and Papi Of 5Five Fame Trade Insults On Live TV over copyright claims

In a background story, YEN.com.gh reported that Legendary Ghanaian music producer, Appietus, was in the trends after he was captured trading insults on live TV with Papi of 5Five fame.

In an interview on CTV's Class Showbiz, Papi told the host Sammyflex that Appietus reaped the benefits of all the hard work 5Five had put in over the years and leaving the music duo penniless.

He then accused the producer of syphoning royalties from smashing hit songs such as Mugyebaya, African girls and other classic hits.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh